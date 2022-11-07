The Governor of Primorye Kozhemyako confirmed the losses in the 155th Marine Brigade near Pavlovka

Governor Oleg Kozhemyako managed to contact the marines from the Primorsky Territory, who participated in the battles near Pavlovka. He noted that there are losses in the ranks of the fighters, but they are greatly exaggerated. Kozhemyako stated this in a video message published in Telegramchannel of the Government of Primorye.

Kozhemyako explained that marines from Primorsky Krai have been participating in battles since the very beginning of the special operation in Ukraine.

“From them, the information about the battles for Pavlovka is as follows: “We are advancing hard, but there are losses, but far from such,” the governor said.

Kozhemyako assured that the authorities would provide material assistance to the relatives of the dead Primorye fighters. He also stressed that he had sent to the prosecutor’s office to clarify the situation about the losses of the 155th Marine Brigade in the NVO zone.

The day before, information appeared in social networks that the marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet recorded an appeal to the Primorye Governor Kozhemyako. The appeal spoke of heavy losses in the battles in the Pavlovka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In this regard, the marines asked the head of Primorye to contact the Russian Ministry of Defense and sort out the situation.

On March 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the honorary title “Guards” on the 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade. The decree of the head of state stated that the title was awarded to a military formation for heroism, steadfastness and courage shown in combat operations.