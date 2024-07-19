Primo Climate: Primo Ventures’ new Venture Capital fund for Climate Tech in Italy

Primo Ventures, an independent asset management company specializing in investments in the high-tech sector, announces the first closing of First Climate (hereinafter the “Fund”), venture capital fund that will invest in early stage startups operating in the climate tech sector to accelerate the ecological transition.

The Fund starts with a endowment of over 40 million eurosor, subscribed by CDP Venture Capital on behalf of the VenturItaly Fund of Funds and the Green Transition Fund – PNRR, which uses resources allocated by the EU through the NextGeneration EU initiative and aims to stimulate the growth of an innovation ecosystem in the green transition sectors.

Primo Climate’s collection target is 60 million euros. The Fund is managed by three new partners of Primo Ventures: Ezio Ravaccia, CFO of Solar Ventures, Giusy Cannone, former CEO of Fashion Tech Accelerator and Venture Partner in TLF ventures and Simone Molteni, scientific director and member of the Board of Directors of LifeGate, one of the leading experts in Europe on decarbonisation and founder of the Impatto Zero project adopted by over 2,000 companies. The key managers bring to the Fund 75 years of cumulative direct experience in the investment and sustainability sector.

The Primo Climate team comments: “In the world, since 2022, for every four dollars of venture capital invested, more than one dollar has been allocated to technologies to combat climate change. This is over 50 billion dollars, a sum that has grown 24 times in 10 years and will revolutionize the current technological landscape. Participating as protagonists in this industrial revolution represents an unmissable opportunity for the Italian and European economy of tomorrow. Our vision is long-term: there are Italian stories that need to be adequately supported and financed, this is the role of Primo Climate. Scouting activities are underway, we have already met hundreds of companies and we expect to announce the first investments in the second part of the year”.

“The investment in Primo Climate reflects CDP Venture Capital’s long-term commitment to promoting the development of sustainable technologies and solutions capable of addressing the environmental challenges of our time,” says Agostino Scornajenchi, CEO and General Manager of CDP Venture Capital, “In this closing we have channeled the resources of our VenturItaly Fund of Funds but also of the Green Transition Fund, created to manage the PNRR resources allocated by NextGeneration EU with the aim of stimulating the growth of an innovation ecosystem in the energy transition sectors”.

Primo Climate can count on a solid partnership with LifeGate, a Benefit Company recognized as a point of reference for sustainability in Italywhich translates into advisory activities and support for the Fund. Primo Ventures and LifeGate also intend to develop a detailed methodology to accurately calculate and report emissions reductions.

Addressing climate change and promoting environmental sustainability are pressing challenges that require the proactive involvement of all stakeholders. According to World Fund estimates, $100 to $150 trillion is needed to achieve Net Zero by 2050. However, Capital alone will not be enough, it is necessary to accelerate the development of emerging technologies and make recent climate tech innovations more accessible to achieve the goals set. As the World Green Development Report suggests, investing in innovative solutions will be crucial to completing the transition to a low-carbon economy in a timely manner.

Primo Climate therefore aims to seize this opportunity by investing in companies ready to scale their solutions to accelerate the ecological transition. From consolidated sectors such as solar energy, alternative mobility and lithium batteries, to emerging verticals such as green hydrogen, renewable energy and geothermal solutions, The Fund is strategically positioned to identify and invest in cutting-edge companies committed to achieving adaptation and mitigation goals.

In line with Primo Ventures’ commitment, the Fund is classified ex. art. 8 under the European SFDR regulation, with the commitment to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In particular, the Fund places a strong emphasis on goal number 13, “Climate Action”, further underlining its dedication to the ecological transition.

The Fund aims to support 10-13 companies that develop and produce cutting-edge technologies in the climate tech sector or products and services that enable these technologies. Primo Climate will operate in several sectors, including energy efficiency and renewables, mobility, circular economy, waste management and energy storage.

The Fund’s activities will focus on Italy, contributing to the country’s national resilience and international prominence in the field of sustainability. Gianluca Dettori, President of Primo Ventures, concludes “We are proud to announce the expansion of our independent technology investment platform.thanks to the launch of our fourth vertical dedicated to climate tech. Climate change is a complex challenge, we are happy to be able to contribute to adaptation and mitigation efforts to accelerate the achievement of sustainable goals that are crucial for our future. We firmly believe that the climate tech sector is fundamental for the economic development of our country and we will work to invest in Italian companies with cutting-edge solutions that create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of our peninsula.”

