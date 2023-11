Entergram revealed that PriministAr will be available in Japan starting from March 28, 2024 on PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch. The visual novel developed by HOOKSOFT will be available in both Standard Edition from 7,678 yen (about €47) than in one Limited Edition from 10,970 yen (approximately €68)the latter will include the soundtrack CD and a B2-sized fabric poster.

Source: Entergram Street Gematsu