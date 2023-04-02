For the first time, matches in the premier league have been stopped for a while so that football players participating in Ramadan can eat and drink something. That happened on Saturday evening at the duels Excelsior – FC Twente, SC Cambuur – FC Emmen and NEC – PSV. When the sun set around 8.15 pm, the players participating in Ramadan were given time and space to eat and drink something.

“A very nice gesture,” Moroccan former footballer Karim El Ahmadi said at ESPN. El Ahmadi did the analysis in Rotterdam at Excelsior – FC Twente. Fifteen minutes before the end, several players from both clubs went to the side for something to eat and drink. “It takes 2 minutes at the most, it is a bit like a VAR moment,” said El Ahmadi. “Good for the players. This is very important.”

At NEC – PSV, in the 12th minute, attention was paid to the death of PSV press secretary Thijs Slegers. During the minute of applause in De Goffert, the players participating in Ramadan could eat and drink something.

The KNVB announced more than a week ago that a 'Ramadan break' is allowed in professional football for the first time. During the period of Ramadan, which started on March 22 and lasts about a month, Muslims are not allowed to eat and drink from sunrise to sunset. The KNVB has introduced new guidelines for this period of fasting, which includes several rounds in the premier league and Kitchen Champion Division.

Referees will stop the game at the first available time after sunset. The condition is that there is at least one player on the field who participates in Ramadan. This will be discussed before the start of each match. The KNVB follows the example of the Premier League, which has already introduced this measure.

