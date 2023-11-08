We’ll have to wait another year, but The Boys 4 now has an exit period: the series, which will continue the events of the reckless group of anti-heroes ready to foil the plans of the most terrible supes, will continue with its fourth season in 2024.

The reveal came with two teaser posters which respectively show Butcher in a slightly darker setting, and Patriot, praised and celebrated by confetti, lights and people.

The Boys offers a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – as famous as celebrities, as influential as politicians and revered as gods – abuse their powers instead of using them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes are The Boys, a group of vigilantes who carry out a heroic undertaking to reveal the truth about the Seven and Vought - the multibillion-dollar corporation that manages these superheroes and covers up all their dirty secrets. It is a struggle between the “powerless” and the “very powerful”.

While we will have to wait a little longer for the fourth season, we remind you that it is already available on Prime Video Gen Va spin-off series that tells the lives of young superheroes within the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting.

Based on the New York Times best-selling comic created by Garth Ennis And Darick Robertsonhere also acting as executive producer, The Boys was developed by the executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Other executive producers also include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr . The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Gray Pictures.