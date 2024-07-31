The confirmation came thanks to an interview by The Gamer with executive producer Erik Barmack, who reported that there will be no karaoke scenes (and consequently the funny sequences that usually accompany them, as in the video below), but that “ there may be some singing scenes “, without however giving any further details on the matter.

The video game series of Like a Dragon / Yakuza It is also famous for its numerous secondary activities unrelated to the main story that can entertain players for dozens and dozens of hours. One of the most popular is undoubtedly the Karaoke which has now become a regular feature of every Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio game, but which apparently doesn’t will be present in the TV series in production for Prime Video.

The series focuses on emotions and believable characters

The reason for this exclusion, in addition to the apparently serious tones seen in the first trailer, is that the series will have to adapt the story of the first Yakuza in 6 episodes and consequently, something was necessarily sacrificed in favor of the narrative.

“When you start figuring out how to condense this world into six episodes… there’s so much source material to draw from,” Barmack said.

Likewise, probably we won’t see many of the subplots and over the top characters tied to some of the game’s side missions, with the Amazon Prime Video series aiming to detail the characters’ emotions and make everything credible in the eyes of anyone who watches the episodes, even those who may not know the games at all.

“I think we’re delving into human emotions and the emotional elements of the characters,” said Ryoma Takeuchi, the actor who plays protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. “In a positive way, we’re moving away from the game; it all comes together.”

The first official image of Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Barmack added: “Since this series is an origin story (for Kiryu), we wanted to make sure that fans were emotionally connected to these characters… You need to find a balance between the very eccentric world of games and these charactersThat they have to look real to everyone who watches the series.”

Before we leave you, we remind you that Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be available on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, released in two batches on October 24 and November 1, 2024.