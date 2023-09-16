Bad news for Prime Video users. The platform belonging to Amazon announced, through an email sent to its subscribers, that The cost of your streaming service will increase within very soon. In this way, it sets off the alarms of those who enjoy the content it offers. Although the price increase is not very significant, those who often use the page did not hesitate to express their dissatisfaction.

But what will be the new price of Amazon Prime Video? Find out here all the details regarding it and from when it will be applied.

How much will Prime Video cost in Peru?

According to a statement sent by mail to its subscribers, Prime Video announced that, as of Thursday October 12, 2023the monthly cost of your services will go from S/16.90 to S/19.90, which means an increase of S/3. “Starting on October 12, 2023, your monthly Amazon Prime Video rate will change to a price of S/19.90 per month, and will appear updated on your credit or debit card statement from this date,” it states. read in the message.

What movies and series can be seen on Prime Video?

These are the most viewed movies on Prime Video:

‘black demon’

‘Shadows of a crime’

‘The Nun’

‘Misanthrope’

‘John Wick 4’

‘My fault’

‘Shrek forever’

‘I believe’

‘Life is a cake’

‘Red, white and blue blood’.

For their part, these series are the most popular on the platform:

‘Ugly Betty’

‘The Good Doctor’

‘The wheel of time’

‘The Good Doctor 1’

‘To’ love you’

‘The summer I fell in love’

‘The law of the heart’

‘Dr. House

‘The Rings of Power’

‘Reacher, season 1’.

What is the price of other platforms in Peru?

If you want to compare the new price of Prime Video with that of the other platforms, here we show you in detail:

Netflix

Basic: S/24.90 (monthly)

Standard: S/34.90 (monthly)

Premium: S/44.90 (monthly).

HBO Max

Basic: S/29.90 (monthly)

Three months: S/79.90

Annual: S/254.90.

Disney+

Basic: S/27.90 (monthly)

Annual: S/279.90

Disney+ and Star+ combo: S/49.90 (monthly).

