Amazon announces new anime coming to Prime Video in the month of April 2024, as well as all the contents that will leave us in the coming weeks. A month full of Dragon Ballwith new films and new episodes of the TV series, also continues Naruto Shippuden and debuts on Paramount+ for a fee the series of Knuckles., spin-off of the film saga of Sonic.

Film coming soon

Dragon Ball Z: Destiny of the Saiyans | April 9th

| April 9th Dragon Ball Z: The Three Super Saiyans | April 9th

| April 9th Dragon Ball Z: Invasion of Neo Namek | April 9th

| April 9th Dragon Ball Z: The Super Saiyan of legend | April 9th

Upcoming TV series

Naruto: Shippuden – the sixth season | April 1st

– the sixth season | April 1st Dragon Ball – the fourth season | April 9th

– the fourth season | April 9th Dragon Ball Z – the fifth season | April 9th

Series expiring

The Adventures of Lupine III | April 8

Prime Video Channels

Knuckles – April 27 – Paramount+ – The Echidna called Knuckles, teaches Deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior.

