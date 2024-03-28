Amazon announces new anime coming to Prime Video in the month of April 2024, as well as all the contents that will leave us in the coming weeks. A month full of Dragon Ballwith new films and new episodes of the TV series, also continues Naruto Shippuden and debuts on Paramount+ for a fee the series of Knuckles., spin-off of the film saga of Sonic.
Film coming soon
- Dragon Ball Z: Destiny of the Saiyans | April 9th
- Dragon Ball Z: The Three Super Saiyans | April 9th
- Dragon Ball Z: Invasion of Neo Namek | April 9th
- Dragon Ball Z: The Super Saiyan of legend | April 9th
Upcoming TV series
- Naruto: Shippuden – the sixth season | April 1st
- Dragon Ball – the fourth season | April 9th
- Dragon Ball Z – the fifth season | April 9th
Series expiring
- The Adventures of Lupine III | April 8
Prime Video Channels
- Knuckles – April 27 – Paramount+ – The Echidna called Knuckles, teaches Deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior.
Source: Prime Video
#Prime #Video #what39s #April
Leave a Reply