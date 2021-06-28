Home » Tv ” Prime Video, “The War of Tomorrow”: new film with Chris Pratt

The new sci-fi film produced by Amazon Studios will be released on July 2, 2021 on the streaming platform. The War of Tomorrow tells of a battle between mankind and an alien species that takes place in the future. Let’s find out the details of the plot and the cast together.

War of Tomorrow is a sci-fi genre film directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. The film is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance is Paramount Pictures in partnership with New Republic Picture and among the executive producers we find Chris Pratt, who plays the protagonist.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting from Friday 2 July 2021.

The war of tomorrow: the plot

A group of time travelers appears from 2051 to bring an urgent message: in thirty years the human race will risk losing one global war against a threatening alien species.

In order to survive it is necessary that the soldiers and civilians of the present are transported to the future in such a way as to join the battle. Among the recruits there are Dan Forester, a high school teacher and father of a family, whose goal is to save the world to protect his daughter.

Together with Dan, they join his father from which he had previously departed and a brilliant one scientist.

The war of tomorrow: actors and characters

In the role of the protagonist Dan we find the actor Chris Pratt, while the scientist who accompanies him on this mission is played by Yvonne Strahovski.

In addition to the two leading actors, there are Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and the Oscar winner JKSimmons in the role of the protagonist’s father.

