August is coming in strong for Prime Video subscribers, as the new season of The Rings of Power follows the end of HBO’s epic, House of the Dragon. We’re in the middle of medieval times and in the middle of an action-packed series.

Angry Birds: Mystery Island…A Hatchlings Adventure. New season will arrive on August 19, 2024, while Monkey Man: Rise of the Beast will be released on August 23the first is an animation and the second promises us lots of action, blood and revenge. Below I reveal the release details (dates and official trailers).

Batman: The Masked Man. New series

August 1st

On August 1st, a new animated series about one of our favorite heroes will debut. The official synopsis is as follows:

“In Gotham City, criminals rule and citizens are afraid. In the wake of a tragedy, Bruce Wayne becomes Batman. His fight against evil attracts allies, but his heroic actions will also have deadly consequences.”

Batman is once again an enemy of Gotham City, who will hunt him down at all costs. A new tone returns to The Dark Knight, as we see Dent again.

Jackpot Deadly Lottery!

August 15th

The official synopsis is as follows:

“In the very near future, the “Big Lottery” has been founded, a new game show with a peculiar trick: contestants must kill the winner before sunset to legally claim the multi-million dollar prize. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena and Simu Liu.”

So we are facing the premiere of a kind of battle royale.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Second season

August 29

After forging the first rings of powerGaladriel reveals that knowing who Sauron is, she is going to finally claim the lands of Mordor. Now the quest is to forge the next rings and confront the Dark Lord immediately. The rings unleash a wave of war and between betrayals and deceit, the elves must seek out their allies to prevent the world from falling completely into darkness.

The Good Doctor. New season

August 1st

The official synopsis for Prime Video is as follows:

“In the final season of The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy faces new challenges in his career and personal life. As a more experienced surgeon, he must handle difficult medical cases while adjusting to his new family and painful goodbyes.”

In other words, it looks like the new season is going to be pretty awkward and painful, so get ready.

A Bad Actor

August 2nd

Strong content arrives, A pair of actors perform a scene that could have surpassed fiction in the worst possible way. A girl is willing to go to the extreme to put her abuser in jail, however, a complex scenario of overlapping scenes is recreated. Will they make us doubt the truth?

Nobody Will Miss Us. New series

August 9

A series that takes place in the 90s debuts. A group of outcasts begins to make money, however, several events will change things and allow us to see a special growth. We are facing a coming of age, apparently.

Prime Video: What to watch before the return of The Rings of Power?

The Green Knight is a medieval epic that was adapted to the big screen. The film stars Dev Pavel, and it should be noted that the narrative belongs to the Arthurian cycle.

The film follows a noble knight who will have to overcome several tests of honor and nobility to return home with his mind held high, however, temptation and scenarios can lead you to feel a dreamlike space.

The soundtrack of the film comes from the hand of Daniel Pemberton, who also made the one of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

