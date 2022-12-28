Prime Videos officially communicated all the new series and new films arriving on the Amazon streaming platform in the first month of the new year, January 2023. Among these, anime could not be missing, including the new animated feature film Lupine III vs. Cat eyes and the entire series of Gurren Lagann. Let’s see them below.

LUPINE III VS CAT’S EYE

From January 27 exclusively on Prime Video

Original version, subtitled and dubbed

Sheila, Kelly and Tati are sisters and cat burglars. They steal a painting from a museum at the same time Lupine the Third appears to steal another. Both are part of the series “The Girl and the Flowers” by Michael Heinz. The paintings are precious clues that will help the girls find their missing father. When they discover that Lupine has the same goal, the spark ignites their spirits. The voice cast is composed by: Stefano Onofri (Lupin III), Alessandro D’Errico (Jigen), Davide Perino (Goemon), Alessandra Korompay (Fujiko), Rodolfo Bianchi (Inspector Zenigata), Domitilla D’Amico (Sheila), Elena Perino (Kelly), Emanuela Ionica (Tati), Emanuele Ruzza (Matthew).

Gurren Lagann – The Movie 01 – Childhood’s End | January 15th

Gurren Lagann – The Movie 02 – The Lights in the Sky Are Stars | January 15th

Breaking the Skies Gurren Lagann | January 15th

| January 15th Overlords – the second season | January 27th

Expiring

Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train | until 12 January

Source: Prime Videos