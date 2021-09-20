From today, September 20, the film The Judgment, a first feature directed by Gianluca Mattei and Mario Sanzullo, is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film deals with the difficult relationship between father and son and family dynamics in a fragile context. Let’s find out the plot and the cast together.

The Judgment is the new film by Amazon Prime Video in collaboration with Medusa Film and will be available on the streaming platform from today, 20 September 2021. The film is a ‘first work directed by Gianluca Mattei And Mario Sanzullo and a production Twenty-eight Productions.

The Judgment tells the relationship between Andrew And Junior, father And teenage son, between misunderstandings and quarrels, due to Junior’s judgment on his father, who he considers to be a fragile person, unlike his grandfather Ettore, who is in prison.

The Judgment: the plot

There official synopsis of the film The Judgment released by Amazon Prime Video reads:

Andrea and Junior, father and teenage son, are continually in friction, their skirmishes and deep misunderstandings mark their relationship every day. It is the model of the grandfather Ettore, in prison, that fascinates the boy who reproaches his father for being weak in the facts of life. Yet, it is precisely Ettore's judicial vicissitudes that have seriously undermined the serenity and family well-being that the boy's mother and grandmother try, beyond their different views, to overcome in order to keep the family together. A journey suspended between present and past, dream and reality, will be an opportunity for a finally open confrontation and the beginning of a gradual rapprochement.

The cast

In the cast we find Fortunato Cerlino, known for his roles in Gomorrah – The series and Falchi, Caterina Murlino, actress of Casino Royale and Il Bandito Corso, Fabrizio Nevola, present in The truth and Naples millionaire, Tobia De Angelis, actor of Everything can happen and Made in Italy, e Sandra Ceccarelli, present in The call and The life that I would like.