Early last year, Amazon announced plans to introduce advertising in movies and TV shows broadcast via its Prime Video service. Recently, the company set a specific date for the launch of this innovation: January 29, 2024. According to Amazon, this choice will allow it to continue investing in interesting content and increase this investment in the long term. The novelty is destined to also land in Italy, where Amazon Ads already had communicated the news last year. However, Amazon Italy has not yet communicated the extra prices for having Prime Video without advertising. The company has ensured that there will be fewer advertisements compared to classic TV channels and other streaming services. No action is required from users and there will be no changes to the price of the current Prime membership. However, customers can choose to pay an additional $2.99 ​​per month to avoid advertising. It's also true that in the United States Prime prices (including Prime Video) are higher: $14.99 per month or $139 per year. With the supplement to avoid advertising, the monthly cost of Prime will be just under $18, while that of Prime Video alone will be just under $12. Amazon also operates Freevee, a free streaming service with ads. Amazon's move comes as competing streaming services are increasing their subscription rates.