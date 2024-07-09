Prime Video Spain’s managers define their year 2023 as “historic” and the beginning of 2024 as a stage of great growth. And it does so thanks to the success of original Spanish content also in other countries, which allows it to reinforce its commitment for the next season, they have advanced this Tuesday in a special event organized in Madrid. In its previous presentation to the media, last March, the platform boasted of its powerful Spanish catalog with international success. It did so by naming the films like My fault (the beginning of a trilogy) and Awareness. Also the relaunch of Triumph operationwhich now confirms a second live season scheduled for September 2025, and with Chenoa again as presenter, after becoming the original content that has brought in the most new subscribers, the company points out. The series also highlighted Red Queenof which a third season has now been announced before the second is released. Its first episodes entered the top 10 of the most watched content in 2023 in many of the countries in which the streaming service operates. streaming.

Hovik Keuchkerian and Vicky Luengo, in an image from ‘Red Queen’. Andre Paduano

To make a difference with respect to the competition in the war of streamingthe platform seeks to create content that represents firsts, as happened last season with its jump to live broadcasts with Triumph operationfor which he has also recorded a documentary miniseries that reviews the concert tour for its 2023 edition, to be released this September. Jesús Calleja is going to be the first Spanish non-professional astronaut to travel to space and can be seen in a documentary series that will be part of its catalogue. And Prime Video Spain will try to premiere two of its original films previously in movie theaters for the first time. At the end of September it will do so with Red Virginby Paula Ortiz, which reconstructs the relationship between Hildegart Rodríguez, a child prodigy and pioneer of social movements in Spain a century ago, and her mother (played by Najwa Nimri). The other title that will have dual distribution will be the teenage drama Follow my voicean adaptation of Ariana Ortiz’s novel that will premiere on February 14, 2025.

In the near future of the on-demand content platform, the following appear: thriller titled Zetastarring Mario Casas under the direction of Dani de la Torre; the comedy series set in Spain in the nineties Pigswith Elena Anaya; a documentary about the singer Bad Gyal; the action series Nemo Point and three new bets for the true crime: How to hunt a monster, Medina: The Celebrity Scammer and Infiltrated in the bunker.

Dulceida and the Pombos

On the other hand, they continue their initiatives in the format reality with the fourth season of the series dedicated to the Pombo family and the second of another social media star, Dulceida, focused on her upcoming motherhood. And two classics of fiction such as The one that is comingwhich is now in its 15th season, and Barcelona Appointmentsthe Catalan version of the world-famous British romantic series.

Maria Pombo poses during the premiere of the series ‘Pombo’, on November 27 in Madrid. Pablo Cuadra (WireImage/Getty)

Prime Video Spain is betting on its hybrid offering that tries to keep the user trapped in its universe. It has created an Entertainment Center, in which “it can gather the maximum possible content in one place in a comfortable way and with a personalized experience, without having to jump from application to application,” said Ricardo Carbonero, the new head of Prime Video Spain and Portugal. To its own catalog, like any other on-demand platform, it adds third-party content, which the customer can freely choose at an additional cost: channels that carry offers similar to its own, such as Max and SkyShowtime, as well as live sports such as Dazn and LaLigaTV. The store for buying and renting a huge selection of movies —so far more than 9,000 titles— will also do so, at the end of the year, with television series.

