The calendar of February 2023 Of Prime Videos has finally been shared and it looks like next month will be full of new series and movies to watch as well. Starting from the television series, there are three original ones of Amazon Prime Videos to expand with a second season; from the February 3rd the sitcom will return Harlem while the February 17th Carlo Cracco will continue to share his culinary journey in Dinner Clubon the same day it will be possible to dive back into the fantastic noir world of Carnival Row. Also on February 17th Star Trek: Picard will expand with its third season exclusively on Prime Video.

The February 20th two new exclusive TV series will arrive on the platform Amazon; the documentary Marc Marquez: All In And I still feel dizzythe first docu-series by Elodies. Two other novelties marked Prime Video will arrive on the other hand 24 and the February 27th; The Consultant with Christoph Waltz and the South Korean series Islandthis only in sub-ita.

Moving on to films, two Italian novelties will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform respectively 3 and the February 5th; Federico Chiesa – Back on Track and A great will to livebased on the novel of the same name by Fabio Volo. The calendar closes on February 10th with Someone I knewan American romantic comedy film directed by Dave Franco. From next month it will also be possible to see the favorite titles of some public figures in a carousel; they will start Lillo, Sabrina Ferilli, Achilles Lauro, Camihawke And Antonio Dikele Distefano.