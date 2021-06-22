Home » Tv ” TV series ” Prime Video, “Nine perfect strangers”: the TV series with Nicole Kidman

Amazon Prime Video showed the poster and the first images of the new TV series Nine Perfect Strangers, available exclusively on the streaming platform starting from August 20, 2021 all over the world, except in America and China.

Nine complete strangers is based on the Australian writer’s novel of the same name Lian Moriarty, recognized as best seller from the New York Times. The TV series is produced by the same team as The Big Little Lies is The Undoing.

The first three episodes of the new tv series of Amazon Prime Video will be available on the streaming platform from August 20, 2021, while the following episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Nine perfect strangers: the plot

The events told by the TV series take place in an elegant setting health centre which promises a trial of transformation and healing to its customers. In this place they meet nine strangers, united by the fact that they come from the same city and have a common goal: to improve their lives.

During the ten days of stay, the nine customers will be supervised by Masha, the director of the center, a woman whose purpose is to restore their minds and bodies. But these nine strangers don’t know what awaits them.

Nine perfect strangers: Actors and characters

Among the actors of the new Amazon Prime Video TV series we find:

Nicole Kidman in the role of Masha

in the role of Melissa McCarthy in the role of Frances

in the role of Luke Evans in the role of Lars

in the role of Tiffany Boone in the role of Delilah

in the role of Bobby Cannavale in the role of Tony

in the role of Melvin Gregg in the role of Well

in the role of Regina Hall in the role of Carmel

in the role of Manny Jacinto in the role of Yao

in the role of Asher Keddie in the role of Heather

in the role of Michael Shannon in the role of Napoleon

in the role of Grace Van Patten in the role of Zoe

in the role of Samara Weaving in the role of Jessica

Speaking of the TV series, Nicole Kidman said: