Amazon Prime Video showed the poster and the first images of the new TV series Nine Perfect Strangers, available exclusively on the streaming platform starting from August 20, 2021 all over the world, except in America and China.
Nine complete strangers is based on the Australian writer’s novel of the same name Lian Moriarty, recognized as best seller from the New York Times. The TV series is produced by the same team as The Big Little Lies is The Undoing.
The first three episodes of the new tv series of Amazon Prime Video will be available on the streaming platform from August 20, 2021, while the following episodes will be released on a weekly basis.
Nine perfect strangers: the plot
The events told by the TV series take place in an elegant setting health centre which promises a trial of transformation and healing to its customers. In this place they meet nine strangers, united by the fact that they come from the same city and have a common goal: to improve their lives.
During the ten days of stay, the nine customers will be supervised by Masha, the director of the center, a woman whose purpose is to restore their minds and bodies. But these nine strangers don’t know what awaits them.
Nine perfect strangers: Actors and characters
Among the actors of the new Amazon Prime Video TV series we find:
- Nicole Kidman in the role of Masha
- Melissa McCarthy in the role of Frances
- Luke Evans in the role of Lars
- Tiffany Boone in the role of Delilah
- Bobby Cannavale in the role of Tony
- Melvin Gregg in the role of Well
- Regina Hall in the role of Carmel
- Manny Jacinto in the role of Yao
- Asher Keddie in the role of Heather
- Michael Shannon in the role of Napoleon
- Grace Van Patten in the role of Zoe
- Samara Weaving in the role of Jessica
Speaking of the TV series, Nicole Kidman said:
“I am really proud of what we have been able to put together over the past year by bringing the filming of Nine Perfect Strangers to Australia during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teaming up with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my production team once again, joining forces with Hulu in the US and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio, Amazon. The stars have aligned and I’m thrilled! ”.
