Soon the TV series written by Carlo Verdone, who is also the protagonist, entitled “Vita da Carlo”, will land on Amazon Prime Video. The series belongs to the comedy genre, like most of Verdone’s works, and will consist of ten episodes. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.

Life as a Carlo is the new tv series Amazon Prime Video written by Carlo Verdone with Nicola Guaglianone, Menotti, Pasquale Plastino, Ciro Zecca, Luca Mastrogiovanni and directed by Verdone e Arnaldo Catinari. The series is produced by Filmauro by Aurelio and Luigi De Laurentiis.

The series will be one comedy composed by ten episodes and first four episodes will be premiered as Special Event at the Rome Film Festival. Vita da Carlo will be available on the streaming platform before the end of the year. Below is the trailer of the series.

Life as a Carlo: the plot

The series follows Verdone simply in the role of Carlo. Carlo’s public image is that of a generous man and always available. To those who ask him for selfies on the street, autographs at autographs, Carlo never denies himself. The price of this constant limelight is an extremely frugal private life, marked by always the same rhythms, almost like a prison. Or a comedy.

For the first time the actor reveals himself by revealing his more intimate sphere, made up of a small circle of acquaintances, one more bizarre than the other. There is also thelove, the one for a pharmacist. But when the proposal to run for Mayor of Roma, Carlo’s life will have even more comical and unpredictable implications.

The cast

Besides Carlo Verdone in the shoes of himself, in the TV series will also be present Max Tortora, Anita Caprioli, Monica Guerritore, Antonio Bannò, Caterina De Angelis, Filippo Contri, Giada Benedetti, Maria Paiato, Claudia Potenza and Andrea Pennacchi.

In commenting on his collaboration in this project, Carlo Verdone said: