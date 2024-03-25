Just a few days ago, Prime Video released an action movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal that caused a sensation on its platform. This film, which is under the direction of Doug Limanis based on a classic released in 1989 and which starred Patrick Swayze. Likewise, this remake features the acting debut of one of the most recognized UFC fighters, who is characterized by his provocative style and by winning multiple championships.

In the following note we will reveal to you which is the film that burst into the catalog of the famous streaming page with everything, which dethroned the hilarious 'Ricky Stanicky' and became a worldwide favorite.

What is the most viewed movie on Prime Video?

The most viewed movie currently on the platform Prime Video is 'The hard', the new footage of Jake Gyllenhaal. This film is a remake of the action classic of the same name released in the late 1980s and directed by Rowdy Herrington.

'The hard'either 'Road House'as is its original name in English, was first launched at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 8, 2024, while its premiere on Amazon's streaming service took place on Thursday, March 21, 2024. same year.

Thus, 'The hard' beat other important titles such as 'Ricky Stanicky', 'Upgraded', 'Road House' (1989), 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Black Adam', 'The Marsh King's Daughter', 'Cobweb', 'Culpa Mía' and 'The Northman'.

What is 'The Hard One' about?

“Dalton is a former mixed martial arts fighter who turns his life around when he accepts a job as a bouncer at a bar in Florida, where things are apparently not as they seem,” says the official synopsis of 'The Hard One'. .

How long is 'The Hard One'?

'The hard' It has a total length of 123 minutes, which translates into a total of 2 hours and 3 minutes of pure action. It is important to note that the film is rated R, which means that it is only suitable for people over 18 years of age, due to the use of inappropriate language and scenes with explicit violence.

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal have a fierce confrontation in 'The Hard One'. Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

What did critics say about 'The Hard One' (2024)?

Unlike the original film, 'The hard' received various types of criticism. This was reflected on various specialized pages, such as IMDb, where the film has a rating of 6.2 out of 10, which is based on a total of 45 thousand reviews.

On the other hand, on Rotten Tomatoes, 'Road House' has a score of 61%, which is based on the opinion of 158 critics, while the audience gave it a 56%. Likewise, on Metacritic it obtained 57 points from experts and 5.5 from the general public.

What is the cast of 'The Hard One'?

Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton

Daniela Melchior as Ellie

Billy Magnussen as Ben Brandt

Jessica Williams as Frankie

Darren Barnet as Sam

Conor McGregor as Knox

JD Pardo as Dell

Arturo Castro as Moe

Joaquim de Almeida as sheriff 'Big Dick'.

