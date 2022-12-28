We’re just days away from the end of 2022, but apparently the year isn’t the only thing we’ll have to say goodbye to. A slew of TV series and movies will leave the streaming platform Prime Videos this December 31stand among these there are also some animated products.
Are you wondering what they are? Here’s the list:
TV series
- Goblin Slayer
- Sword Art Online
- Made in Abyss (season one)
Movie
- Colorful
- Lupine 3 – Jigen’s gravestone
- Lupine 3 – Fujiko’s lie
- Lupine 3 – Goemon blood jet
Source: Prime Videos Street Hall of Series
