We’re just days away from the end of 2022, but apparently the year isn’t the only thing we’ll have to say goodbye to. A slew of TV series and movies will leave the streaming platform Prime Videos this December 31stand among these there are also some animated products.

Are you wondering what they are? Here’s the list:

TV series

Goblin Slayer

Sword Art Online

Made in Abyss (season one)

Movie

Colorful

Lupine 3 – Jigen’s gravestone

Lupine 3 – Fujiko’s lie

Lupine 3 – Goemon blood jet

