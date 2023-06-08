For some time streaming platforms have been implementing payment plans that include commercials, this includes companies like disneyplus and also Netflix. And since there are always entities that want to take their piece of the pie, it seems that Prime Video is already in talks to implement advertising.

All this plan is behind cost reduction in other areas of the company, so now they need to recover what is necessary to implement plausible financial stability. Some companies have already been consulted to offer to show their products on the streaming service, and it seems that the vast majority are interested in participating.

As mentioned, the way in which the commercials are going to be implemented would be as is in the series and movies within the platform, an insertion that would happen at the beginning, middle and end of each product. Something that would not be so invasive, given that there are platforms like Youtube that insert commercials every certain number of seconds, thus reaching up to 5 per video.

This means that there would also be new subscription plans, a list that by paying more will remove the ads from the viewer, implying that they intend to follow the same path as their competitors. Fortunately, it is something that is still in its foundations, but that will take a few years, or perhaps months if they speed up the process in question.

Via: The Wall Street Journal

Editor’s note: That is something that was already seen coming, they always want to take a piece of the treasure. So, it will not be a surprise that in a few months we will have the official announcement.