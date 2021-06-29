Home » Tips » Prime Video, “Blackout Love”: plot and cast

From Friday 9 July 2021, Francesca Marino’s first film titled Blackout Love will be available on Amazon Prime Video. A romantic comedy produced by Lynn and Amazon Studios. The film tells the story of a self-confident woman, played by Anna Foglietta, whose world of certainties collapses because of a man. Let’s find out the plot and the cast together.

Blackout Love is the first work of Francesca Marino as a director and it is a romantic comedy starring Anna Foglietta, who plays a woman who seems to manage her life perfectly, until all her certainties collapse with the arrival of a man named Marco.

With the support of Amazon Studios, Blackout Love is one of the first films produced by Lynn, the new division of Greenland, whose goal is to bring to light the female directors of the film industry.

The film will be available on the streaming platform of Amazon Prime Video since Friday July 9, 2021.

Blackout Love: the plot

Valeria seems to have understood everything from life: collect one man after another without ever repenting. Train one team women’s volleyball and young girls in addition to the rules of the game teaches how to behave in love. But his life is turned upside down when he arrives Marco, the greatest love and the greatest disappointment at the same time, which will bring down his house of cards made of rules and strategies.

Blackout Love: the cast

Among actors of the film we find:

Anna leaflet

Alessandro Tedeschi

Anna Bonaiuto

Barbara Chichiarelli

Alessio Praticò

Giancarlo Commare

In reference to the cast, the director Francesca Marino he has declared: