There are just a few days left until the debut of Being the Ricardos, the new film by Aaron Sorkin, soon on Amazon Prime Video, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The two movie stars will play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz from the sitcom Lucy and I (I Love Lucy). Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast of the film.

The official trailer from Being the Ricardos was today released by Amazon Prime Video. Being the Ricardos is the new film by Aaron Sorkin (Il Processo ai Chicago 7) starring two stars from the world of international cinema: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem.

The film tells the professional and sentimental relationship between Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, protagonists of Lucy and I (I Love Lucy), the US sitcom that aired since 1951 to the 1957 considered the mother of all comedy TV series. The film will debut on the streaming platform on December 21, 2021.

The trailer shows what the main topics and events will be at the center of the plot: the crisis amorous and working between Lucille And Desi off the set and theFBI investigation towards the woman.

Being the Ricardos: the plot

Read also: Amazon Prime Video: the news of December 2021

will tell the facets of theprofessional and sentimental betweenAndon the set of I, in a time span of oneof the sitcom, from reading the script on Monday to recording the audience in the studio on Fridays.

Also, the film will focus on investigations conducted by the FBI on the same Ball, who testifying to the Anti-American Activities Committee from the United States House admitted that she enrolled in the Communist Party in 1936.

The cast

In the role of the protagonists Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz we find Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem, on which Lucie Arnaz, daughter of the couple and executive producer of the film along with her brother Desi Arnaz Jr., he spent some beautiful words:

“Aaron Sorkin managed to capture the essence of that period in my parents’ life. He managed to capture their relationship, as well as the heart of my mom and dad. Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul, entering her head. I believed everything he said. Javier Bardem certainly doesn’t look like my father but he has everything he had. His wit, charm, dimples, strength and musicality. According to his performance, it can be said that he loved him ”. You may be interested in: Prime Video, Them: date, plot and cast

The rest of the cast consists of: