Amazon Prime Video has overtaken Netflix to become the #1 streaming service in the United States, according to a survey by Parks Associates.

Parks Associates vice president of research, Jennifer Kent, said that the way consumers are interacting with these services is changing and that’s why Netflix lost the lead.

🇧🇷Foods with flavonoids prevent cognitive decline, says research

“Netflix’s ad-supported plan offers the company a way to win back subscribers who have moved away from high subscription prices. It also offers Netflix a way to create unique accounts for those who have been content to share passwords with friends and family in the past.”

Check out the top 10 services in 2022: