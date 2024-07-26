These days the series of The Boys The show regained its relevance with the release of season 4, and along with all this it was revealed that the fifth will be the last wave of episodes, since the producers and writers think it is time to say goodbye to the characters in a glorious way. But while the closure is taking shape there are still stories to tell, and if Gen V It was not enough for the fans, there are plans to release a new series that tells the events that happened before the main conflict began.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will lead and produce the aforementioned Vought Risinga prequel in which they will repeat their characters from Soldier Boy and Stormfrontrespectively. The executive producer Paul Grellongwill serve as executive producer and showrunner, comes from the major creative auspices behind the franchise, and will all be led by developer, executive producer and showrunner, Eric Kripke.

Grellong and Kripke They are executive producers along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and Michaela Starr. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studiosin association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Gray Pictures and Original Film.

Jensen Ackles announces THE BOYS: VOUGHT RISING, a 1950s prequel series to The Boys. #SDCC #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/Imz4xTOYdB — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) July 26, 2024

It is worth mentioning that the whole news was confirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where the cast and producers appeared to talk about the project in a special panel. However, there are no details on when the show will be released, but it is likely planned for before the fifth season of The Boys.

Via: Deadline

Author’s note: I haven’t seen a single episode of The Boys yet, and I honestly don’t know if it’s worth giving it a chance. We’ll have to see if they have a flashy ad in the future that motivates people to join the group of fans.