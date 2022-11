Here is that Amazon Prime Video release i titles that arriveor leave, from its platform streaming this month. Among these are several exclusive films and series, such as the new season of Celebrity Hunted, which this year brings VIPs for all tastes into the competition, from Luca Argentero to Rkomi, via Salvatore Esposito and Katia Follesa. As an original series this month Prime offers us Mammalsthe series written by award-winning Jez Butterworth, about married life in the modern world.

Among the non-original films we see instead great classics arrive, between Billy Eliot and Terminator 2 – Judgment daybut let’s see the complete list:

Amazon Prime Video Original movie

November 4 – My Policeman

November 10 – Autumn Beat

November 18 – The People We Hate at the Wedding

November 23 – Good Night Oppy

November 25 – Meet Cute

Amazon Exclusive Movies

November 1 – Bomb Squad

November 2 – Like a father

November 15 – Habit

November 21 – The North Sea

November 25 – Turn it around

November 29 – Wrong Leo Ascendant

Amazon Prime Video original series

November 11 – Mammals season 1

Non-original films

November 1 – I Met a Girl – The girl of your dreams

November 1 – Apocalyspe Now

November 1 – Osage County Secrets

November 1 – Bandits

November 1 – Basic Instinct

November 1 – Billy Eliot

November 1 – Good Girls

November 1 – Murder on the Nile

November 1 – Elephant Man

November 1 – Julia

November 1 – Love Actually – Love really

November 1 – Mulholland Drive

November 1 – Murder on the Orient Express

November 1 – Summer time

November 1 – Pride and prejudice

November 1 – Terminator 2 – Judgment day

November 1 – The garden of virgin suicides

November 2 – Employee of the month

November 3 – Creed – Born to fight

November 3 – Creed II

November 3 – Rocky |

November 3 – Rocky II

November 3 – Rocky III

November 3 – Rocky IV

November 3 – Rocky V

November 3 – Rocky Balboa

November 4 – Middle Italian

November 7 – Licorice Pizza

November 15 – Fall in love at Christmas

November 15 – Christmas Holidays 95

November 15 – Christmas in India

November 15 – Christmas in Miami

November 15 – Christmas on a cruise

November 15 – Christmas in Rio

November 15 – Christmas in South Africa

November 15 – Sinister Passion

November 15 – Suicide Squad

November 15 – The evocation – The Conjuring

November 15 – The Conjuring – The Enfield case

November 18 – The worst Christmas of my life

November 20 – A summer in the Caribbean

November 20 – My Name Is Tanino

November 20 – A Christmas in the South

November 20 – Whole life ahead

November 28 – Nostalgia

Non-original series

November 1 – Room Café season 6

November 1 – Young Justice season 1

November 1 – Milan / Rome season 1

November 1 – Batman: The Brave And The Bold season 1

November 1 – Freakazoid! season 1

November 3 – I Cesaroni seasons 1-6,

Original Amazon Prime Video Shows

November 2 – Rehearsal Rehearsal Sa Sa season 1

November 9 – Savage X Fenty Show volume 4

November 11 – Cic to Cic season 1

November 17 – Celebrity Hunted – Manhunt season 3