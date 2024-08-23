Amazon has revealed all the anime series and films that will debut on Prime Video during the month of September 2024. This month three iconic animated series will make their debut on the streaming platform. FromSeptember 1st the first season of will be available Knights of the Zodiacfollowed by the September 15th from the first season of The Tiger Man and to conclude the September 25th it will be the turn of the first season of Ken the Warrior.

But for three series coming, a major animated film is preparing to leave the platform. It is ONE PIECE: REDwhich will no longer be available for viewing starting next September 7th.

Here’s a recap of all the new features.

Upcoming Series – September 2024

Knights of the Zodiac (Season 1) – September 1st

– September 1st Tiger Man (Season 1) – September 15th

– September 15th Ken the Warrior (Season 1) – September 25th

Films Due – September 2024

ONE PIECE: RED – September 7th

Source: Amazon