Amazon has revealed all the anime series and films that will debut on Prime Video during the month of August 2024. Unfortunately, this is a month that is a bit poor in content. In fact, in August only the tenth season of Naruto Shippudenwhich we will be able to see starting from the first day of the month.

Here’s a quick recap:

Upcoming Series – August 2024

Naruto Shippuden (season 10) – August 1st

