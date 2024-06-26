Amazon has revealed all the anime series and films that will debut on Prime Video during the month of July 2024. Starting from next July 1st season 9 of will arrive on the streaming platform Naruto Shippuden.

From the July 24th the series instead Shin Getter Robo Re: MODEL will be removed from the platformwe will therefore still have little time to recover it.

Here’s a quick summary.

Upcoming series – July 2024

Naruto Shippuden (season 9) – July 1st

Series expiring – July 2024

Shin Getter Robo Re: MODEL – July 24th

Source: Amazon