The last month of this 2022 will bring many new Japanese animated productions to the streaming platform Amazon. Prime Videos in fact, will host a slew of new anime, divided between films and TV series, among which the fourth season of DanMachithe Italian dubbed version of Made in Abyss season 2 and two animated films by Hunter × Hunter.

Below you can find the complete list.

Prime Video – December 2022 anime

DanMachi – Familia Myth – the fourth season | December 1st

– the fourth season | December 1st Made in Abyss – the second season in dubbed version | December 5th

– the second season in dubbed version | December 5th Overlords – the first season | December 27th

– the first season | December 27th Hunter×Hunter: The Last Mission | December 10th

| December 10th Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge | December 10th

| December 10th Lupine the Third: Deathtrap | December 31st

| December 31st Detective Conan: Episode One – The Great Detective Turned Small | December 31st

| December 31st Lupine III vs Detective Conan | December 31st

| December 31st Lupine the Third vs Detective Conan: The Movie | December 31st

| December 31st Once upon a time… Lupine | December 31st

| December 31st Lupine the Third: The Prophecies of Nostradamus | December 31st

Source: Prime Videos