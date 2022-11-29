The last month of this 2022 will bring many new Japanese animated productions to the streaming platform Amazon. Prime Videos in fact, will host a slew of new anime, divided between films and TV series, among which the fourth season of DanMachithe Italian dubbed version of Made in Abyss season 2 and two animated films by Hunter × Hunter.
Below you can find the complete list.
Prime Video – December 2022 anime
- DanMachi – Familia Myth – the fourth season | December 1st
- Made in Abyss – the second season in dubbed version | December 5th
- Overlords – the first season | December 27th
- Hunter×Hunter: The Last Mission | December 10th
- Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge | December 10th
- Lupine the Third: Deathtrap | December 31st
- Detective Conan: Episode One – The Great Detective Turned Small | December 31st
- Lupine III vs Detective Conan | December 31st
- Lupine the Third vs Detective Conan: The Movie | December 31st
- Once upon a time… Lupine | December 31st
- Lupine the Third: The Prophecies of Nostradamus | December 31st
Source: Prime Videos
