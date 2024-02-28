Amazon has revealed all the new anime that will be released on Prime Video during the month of March 2024. It begins with the fifth season of Naruto: Shippudenfollowed by the fourth season of Dragon Ball Z and finally from the ninth season of FAIRY TAIL.

Unfortunately, for three new series that arrive, one will leave the streaming platform. It's about HUNTER x HUNTER which will no longer be available starting March 29th.

Here is a summary of all the new anime arriving in March, with the dates on which they will be released on the platform:

Naruto: Shippuden (season 5) − March 1

(season 5) − March 1 Dragon Ball Z (season 4) − March 9

(season 4) − March 9 FAIRY TAIL (season 9) − March 29

Source: Amazon