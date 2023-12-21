Amazon has revealed all the new anime that will arrive on Prime Video during the month of January 2024. We will start the year in the best possible way with the arrival of the third season of Naruto: Shippudenbut the second season of DragonBall Z and the seventh of FAIRY TAIL.

Two new features also arriving for fans of Mobile Suit Gundamthanks to the complete seasons of Gundam Ms 08th Team and of Gundam 0080: War in your pocket.

Here is a summary of all the new anime coming in January, with the dates on which they will be released on the platform:

Naruto: Shippuden (season 3) – January 1st

(season 3) – January 1st DragonBall Z (season 2) – January 9

(season 2) – January 9 Gundam Ms 08th Team – January 16th

– January 16th Gundam 0080: War in your pocket – January 16th

– January 16th FAIRY TAIL (season 7) – January 31st

Source: Amazon