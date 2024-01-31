Prime Video: all the anime news arriving in February 2024

Amazon has revealed all the new anime that will arrive on Prime Video during the month of February 2024. At the beginning of the month we will see the arrival of the fourth season of Naruto Shippudenfollowed by the third season of Dragon Ball and of Dragon Ball Z and finally the eighth season of FAIRY TAIL.

There will also be space for new animated feature films, thanks to the arrival of Dragon Ball Z: Divine Revenge And Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest.

Here is a summary of all the new anime arriving in February, with the dates on which they will be released on the platform:

Naruto Shippuden (season 4) – February 1

(season 4) – February 1 Dragon Ball (season 3) – February 9

(season 3) – February 9 Dragon Ball Z (season 3) – February 9

(season 3) – February 9 Dragon Ball Z: Divine Revenge – February 9th

– February 9th Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest – February 9th

– February 9th FAIRY TAIL (season 8) – February 29

Source: Amazon