SThey are trying to send a signal of departure. Stephan Weil (SPD), Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, and Boris Rhein (CDU), Prime Minister of Hesse, speak of “outstanding” and “substantial solutions” that the states had developed in Frankfurt. Weil, who has been taking part in the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) for ten years, says he has never experienced such a problem-oriented and focused round. In view of the heterogeneity, heads of government with five party books ultimately sat at the table, which is by no means a given. Rhein speaks of a “Germany Conference” instead of an MPK, at which the country’s pressing problems were addressed.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

One of the promised solutions should be found on the issue of safe countries of origin, i.e. the classification that refugees are not threatened with persecution and can therefore be deported there. The expansion of the countries, which the Union is strongly calling for and which it is hoped will speed up deportations, is viewed with skepticism in parts of the Green Party. There was now agreement among the countries that asylum procedures for people from countries with a recognition rate of less than five percent should be legally concluded “more quickly than before”.

In order to reach a compromise with the Greens, the aim is to set aside the classification of countries and strive for faster screening procedures for refugees from those countries of origin. Stephan Weil called the discussion about countries of origin a “fruitless discussion”; Instead, in the future they want to prioritize procedures for refugees who have a low recognition rate. The federal government is called upon to ensure repatriation. If legal regulations are necessary for the desired approach, the states will ask the federal government to initiate these. The federal government is responsible for asylum procedures, more precisely the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), which reports to the Federal Ministry of the Interior. The administrative court proceedings concern the judicial authorities of the federal states.

Rhine: Eliminate “false incentives”.

Stephan Weil gave the resolution the unofficial title “Humanity and Order”. On the one hand, it is about maintaining our country’s humanitarian standards; at the same time, order must be added as a “second guideline”. “Migration must not happen in a disorderly manner. That’s what the citizens expect from us,” said Weil. Boris Rhein spoke of the need to eliminate “false incentives” for immigration.







According to the decision, the Prime Ministers have reached a “wide political agreement” that the number of refugees to be accepted into Germany must decrease “significantly and sustainably”. This year, more than 300,000 people are expected, 60,000 more than last year. In addition, there is responsibility for around a million people seeking protection from Ukraine. Accommodation, care and integration are posing ever greater problems for states and municipalities, according to the decision. Work permits should also be issued more quickly for people with prospects of remaining.

The example of payment cards also showed a certain reluctance. The federal government is being asked to examine the requirements for the introduction of a nationwide payment card. To this end, an evaluation of the systems that have been tested so far should take place. Weil referred to the difficulties that existed during the test trials in Hamburg, for example. “We want that, but it has to be secured,” said Weil. There should be no false expectations created among the population that ultimately cannot be fulfilled. Bremen, for example, made a protocol statement according to which the city-state rejects the introduction of payment cards because it perceives them as discriminatory.

Weil and Rhein had to make their way to Berlin immediately after the MPK. In the evening they were expected to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the leader of the Union faction, Friedrich Merz, at 7 p.m. The topic should be how to deal with the increasing number of migrants. “I am also very grateful to the Chancellor for tackling this issue in this way,” said the Hessian Prime Minister Rhein. First the discussions between the Prime Ministers in Frankfurt and then the conversation in the evening in Berlin – that fits together very well. “I think you can really run a country in such a way that the citizens have the feeling that they care, that they have it under control and that they are making big steps,” said Rhein.