05/21/2023 – 4:04 pm

The right-wing party of the outgoing prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, won elections in Greece on Sunday (21), according to partial results, but may struggle to form a stable government in the absence of an absolute majority.

The New Democracy party (ND), which has been in power for four years, has 41.1% of the votes, surpassing by a wide margin Syriza (left), of former head of government Alexis Tsipras, which has 20% of the votes, according to the results of one third of the constituencies.

Behind these two forces are the socialists of the Pasok-Kinal party, with 12.6% of the vote.

However, if these results are confirmed, the ND will not be able to govern absolutely, the objective expressed by Mitsotakis, since it would not obtain the necessary majority for this purpose.

In turn, Alexis Tsipras, 48, turned to socialist leader Nikos Androulakis with a view to a possible alliance in case of favorable results, but he imposed a series of demands.

In the event of the impossibility of forming a government, as projected by many analysts, new elections will be called in late June or early July.

The winner of that eventual runoff would enjoy a seat bonus that could give him a comfortable majority.

During the election campaign, Mitsotakis did not fail to defend his economic performance, referring to the drop in unemployment, a growth of almost 6% last year and the boom in tourism.

This Sunday, shortly after voting in Athens, Mitsotakis said he wants to make Greece “a stronger country, with an important role in Europe”.

Tsipras, in turn, urged the country to “turn the page on four difficult years” to enable “a just government”.

The loss of purchasing power due to inflation and low wages remain a headache for many families, after a decade of crises and international financial bailouts that have translated into cuts in public services and a significant reduction in income for Greeks. .

The country’s public debt remains over 170% of its GDP. Inflation, on the other hand, was close to 10% last year, further aggravating the population’s difficulties.

Furthermore, at the end of February, a railway disaster that killed 57 people, including many students, gave rise to massive demonstrations against the Conservative government, accused of negligence in matters of security.

Mitsotakis, the son of a former prime minister and uncle of the current mayor of Athens, has also been hit hard by a scandal of illegal wiretaps targeting political leaders and journalists.

