P.Politicians from various camps are dissatisfied with the way the federal and state governments are advising on the corona measures. They complain that there is a fear of being pierced before the Prime Minister’s Conference; therefore, agreements are partially dispensed with in advance. Some even justify the wrong decision about the planned Easter rest, which the Chancellor had to withdraw when technical errors became apparent.

Justus Bender Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Morten Freidel Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

“We have a problem with the media. Meetings are as permeable as Swiss cheese, “said Hesse’s State Chancellor Axel Wintermeyer from the FAS CDU.” All preliminary papers and preliminary considerations are published almost simultaneously in certain media. That contributes to the fact that no concrete papers are put on the table beforehand. ”When the Prime Ministers and the Chancellor take decisions spontaneously, participants feel that there is a lack of expertise to assess the implications.

“We don’t know exactly who is listening”

“Easter rest can be taken as an example,” said Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow from the Left Party of the FAS “If the topic had been written on a piece of paper beforehand, it would have been pierced and talked to death beforehand. It wasn’t on any paper and was therefore not adequately checked. This was the first time that we had the situation that we had decided on something that had not been checked and that turned out to be legally untenable. If we had a different way of working, that we had everything checked by the heads of state chancellery, that would not have happened. “

The Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer of the SPD, cited the reason for the piercing that the politicians had to consult on the screen. “Before Corona, we sat in a room with the Chancellor at a prime ministerial conference, without employees. Seldom has anything leaked out. Today we meet virtually and don’t even know exactly who is there and who is listening. As a result, you can no longer speak openly because too much ends up in the media straight away, ”said Dreyer of the FAS, but confidentiality is a“ basic requirement when negotiating about important things ”. Dreyer called for a “binding code”. You have to “adapt the way of working” to the changed situation.

Politicians report that the indiscretions exceed much of what they are used to in politics. “A weekly newspaper had a verbatim transcript where I assume that someone there is using his cell phone,” said Ramelow. When he was outraged reading a text message in which a tabloid journalist asked him to divulge information, the journalist promptly complained to him. Apparently he had heard every word.

61 people connected

Wintermeyer suspects that journalists are even seeing video images. “What really annoys me is that it is not only the sound that is being transferred to the media, but also the look. You can read who read the newspaper or who made a grimace. ”He suggests ignoring the indiscretions and“ that we discuss decision-making texts earlier and not receive them 15 minutes before the meeting ”.