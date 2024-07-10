Paris (dpa)

France’s left-wing coalition is struggling to choose a candidate for prime minister. The multi-party “New Popular Front” coalition, which won a surprise victory in Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections, is made up mainly of the Socialists, the Greens, the Communists and the hard-left France Insoumise party led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

France Info radio said yesterday that the Socialists and the France Insoumise party failed to reach an agreement during their meeting last night, as the two parties compete to control the coalition.

The Socialists see their party leader, Olivier Faure, as the best candidate for prime minister.

France Insoumise is pushing to nominate Clémence Guétier, a member of the National Assembly, for the post of prime minister.

Getty ran Mélenchon’s 2022 presidential campaign.

The New Popular Front announced last Monday that it hopes to choose its candidate for the post of prime minister by the end of this week or early next week.

The left-wing coalition came first in the elections, but failed to win a majority, leaving no clear path to forming a stable government in France.

In a statement issued the night before last, the leftist coalition called on French President Emmanuel Macron to task it with forming a government.

But the coalition will not be able to govern without other partners, and it may be obstructed by other political camps.

The National Rally party already sees itself in the role of opposition.

As the various political blocs scramble to find a way to secure a majority of seats and break the deadlock, BFM TV said the Socialists were considering whether to break away from the New Popular Front and join Macron’s camp.

The channel added that “conservative Republicans” are also considering joining Macron’s camp.