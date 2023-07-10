Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Dr. Hussein Allawi, advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, confirmed that the government seeks to strengthen security and develop the intelligence system to control the sources of terrorism and be able to neutralize its elements throughout the country and dismantle the legacy of ISIS.

Dr. Hussein Allawi said, in a special statement to Al-Ittihad, that “the loads increase on the intelligence community in cases of peace more than in war,” noting that restoring the initiative and leadership is the role of the political decision to build a new path for the intelligence community.

He said, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani’s measures regarding security changes and precise measures in security institutions aim to strengthen the intelligence community through functional change, and revitalize the functional management of the leadership of the intelligence agencies to keep pace with the era of development and reconstruction under the ministerial curriculum, the government program and the federal budget for three years.”

On Wednesday, the head of the Iraqi government, Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani, made changes in some security sites, with the aim of pumping new blood and giving other leaders the opportunity to manage the security file to raise the efficiency of the performance of security institutions.

Dr. Hussein Allawi pointed out that “the government’s recent measures came to work to strengthen national security programs, combat terrorism, drugs, organized crime, cross-border crime, smuggling of antiquities, human trafficking, industrial and commercial fraud, work to strengthen external operations, protect Iraqi national security from internal threats, and enhance intellectual and cultural security.” Towards deviant movements, confronting violent extremism, dismantling the legacy of the terrorist organization ISIS in the liberated governorates, enhancing the degree of digital security, information space, and security and intelligence work arenas, and developing intelligence community reform programs.

In another context, the head of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Abdul-Wahhab Al-Saadi, revealed that the Counter-Terrorism Service has formed specialized forces trained to secure Iraqi airports, and others to deal with maritime piracy in Iraq’s waters and ports.

Al-Saadi said in a press statement, “The objective view of the current and future challenges to combat terrorism requires the counter-terrorism apparatus to perpetuate its approach, strategy and plans, commensurate with the size of the challenges, through studied scientific methods, which are in the near, medium and distant stages based on accurate information and scientific foundations that bear fruit.” With pre-emptive operations, terrorist organizations will be neutralized and their movement paralyzed.

He added, “Highly trained, professional quality forces have been allocated at all civil airports, whose main task is to deal with cases of hijackings and hostage-taking, and they are on standby around the clock to deal with any emergency.”

In the field of maritime operations, he explained, qualitative forces have been established to deal with maritime piracy in our territorial waters and ports, with exercises simulating the reality of maritime piracy for these forces from time to time.