Stuttgart – to bathe–Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of Württemberg according to a media report in a serious traffic accident got involved. A report from image after the crash happened on the Highway 81when the politician was on his way back from his summer tour on the way from Heilbronn to Stuttgart.

Winfried Kretschmann involved in a serious accident – two people seriously injured

Accordingly, the Prime Minister’s car came up wet road surface skidding and ended up in a ditch. An accompanying car is said to have secured the accident site. Subsequently, however, another vehicle with two occupants is said to have driven into the accident site. Accordingly, both people are said to have been so badly injured in the other car that they were with one helicopter in a hospital had to be flown.

The Prime Minister is said to be unharmed. Government spokesman Rudi Hoogvliet said that evening to the picture: "The Prime Minister is fine. He later arrived at the State Ministry in Stuttgart. " (rjs)