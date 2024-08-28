Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) received the new British Prime Minister for his inaugural visit to Berlin. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Starmer’s inaugural visit to Berlin will bring changes in the cooperation between Germany and Great Britain. Scholz is optimistic.

Berlin – The EU-Britain’s exit, also known as Brexit, was over four years ago. Since then, cooperation between Great Britain and Germany has faced political and economic challenges. Now they want to put the relationship on a new footing. This was stated by British Prime Minister Kei Starmer during his inaugural visit to Berlin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also optimistic. A joint agreement is to be signed at the beginning of next year.

In a joint statement, they announced that a contract would be signed following government consultations. The agreement would cover a wide range of topics. They wanted to coordinate and work more closely on security policy issues, as well as on the prosecution of irregular migration and climate protection. The agreement would also cover economic cooperation.

They want to take the “outstretched hand”: Scholz enthusiastic about cooperation with Great Britain

Scholz received Starmer with military honors. “I am delighted with Keir Starmer’s announcement that he will seek a new start in his relationship with the European Union. We want to take hold of this outstretched hand,” said Scholz.

“There has never been such a treaty between Germany and the United Kingdom,” Scholz stressed. “Today we are opening a new chapter in British-German relations,” Starmer stressed. It is an opportunity that only comes once in a generation. “We want a fresh start,” said the new British head of government.

The meeting with the Chancellor showed that Britain can assert its interests “much more effectively” “if we stand together with our friends and partners,” said Starmer, who has only been in office since July 5. His conservative predecessor Rishi Sunak only travelled to Berlin after 18 months in office, in April of this year.

Britain’s economy damaged by Brexit: return to the EU?

Closer cooperation is being questioned in Great Britain. A new start does not mean reversing Brexit or rejoining the single market or the EU customs union, Starmer stressed in Berlin. The Prime Minister is also rejecting reversing the EU exit for strategic reasons. The fear of losing valuable votes seems to be too great in his Labour Party.

According to experts, the UK economy has been severely damaged by its exit from the EU. Surveys show that around two-thirds of Britons are in favour of returning to the EU. Brexit has also hit the exchange of knowledge and people hard. For several years now, expensive visas have been required for employees, as well as for speakers and interns. (dpa/AFP/lw)