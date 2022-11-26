Prime Minister | Uutissuomalainen’s poll: Mari’s clear favorite to be the next prime minister

According to Gallup, a Finnish news organization, more than a quarter consider Sanna Marini to be the best option for the next prime minister.

News Finn made by Gallup’s according to the Prime Minister Sanna Marin has confirmed his position as the favorite to become the prime minister of the next government as well. Gallup asked which of the leaders of the parliamentary parties would be the most suitable to be the prime minister of the next government.

Gallup found that 26 percent consider Marin to be the most suitable next prime minister. In the previous poll, he was supported by 23 percent.

The second most popular prime ministerial candidate is the chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpowhich was supported by 20 percent. Li Anderson (left) supports seven percent as prime minister, Riikka Purraa (ps) five percent and Sari Essayahia (kd) and Hjallis Harkimoa (liik) both four percent. The center Annika Saarikkoa supported by only three percent.

26 percent of the respondents could not name their favorite. One thousand Finns responded to Tietoykkönen’s survey. The margin of error for the overall result of the study is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.

Researcher of politics at the University of Helsinki Jenni Karimäki assesses Uutissuomalainen that the Gallup results show that citizens are well informed about party support polls.

of HS in the support survey carried out in mid-November, the largest party was clearly the Kokomup and the second largest was the Sdp.

24.2 percent of Finns would vote for the coalition if the parliamentary elections were held in mid-November. The support of the coalition has remained at a similar level since last April. Sdp’s support had risen by 0.3 percentage points in a month and was 19.3 percent. In third place was Perussuomalaiket with 17.4 percent support.

Sanna Marin took office as Prime Minister on December 10, 2019 Antti Rinne resign from the task. Marin had previously served as Minister of Transport and Communications in the government of Rinne.

Marin was 34 years old when he became prime minister, and he became the world’s youngest prime minister at the time and Finland’s youngest ever prime minister.

Marin’s tenure as prime minister has been colored first by the corona pandemic and later by the war in Ukraine and the European energy crisis as well as the rising cost of living.

Correction on Saturday at 4:35 p.m.: Sari Essayah’s party position was previously mistakenly a left-wing alliance in the story.