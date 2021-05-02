KShortly before a super election day in Great Britain, the ailing Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to spread optimism in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In a post for the Mail on Sunday, he wrote: “Week after week we see the introduction of the vaccine help restore our freedoms – and with those freedoms, I have absolutely no doubt that our economy will recover strongly becomes.”

Parliamentary elections are due in Scotland and Wales on Thursday and local elections in England. According to surveys, the Conservatives’ lead over the Labor Party has shrunk, according to the PA news agency.

Premier at the center of several scandals

Last week Johnson had to deny reports that he would have said last year that he would rather accept that “bodies pile up by the thousands” than introduce another lockdown. He was also accused of stopping internal investigations for the sake of his fiancée and of using shady channels to finance the luxurious renovation work carried out on his official apartment under their leadership. According to Downing Street, all of these allegations are lies.

In Great Britain, the corona situation has now eased significantly thanks to a long, consistent lockdown and the well-advanced vaccination campaign. More than half of the population has already been vaccinated once, a quarter even completely. In England and Wales, pubs and restaurants can once again receive guests outside, and in Scotland even inside until the evening.

Animal Theft Task Force

Johnson went on to say in the post that the country is moving cautiously but irreversibly forward. “We will use our Brexit freedoms to accelerate this recovery, with the flexibility that has already allowed us to launch vaccines quickly (…).” In addition, Johnson praised his administration’s fight against crime, especially against drug gangs.

The theft of pets has become a further topic in the pandemic: “At the moment, this crime is far too often dismissed as relatively trivial – on a par with shoplifting, for example. I can’t agree with that, ”wrote Johnson. As a result, an animal theft task force has been set up to ensure that the criminal justice system deals properly with anyone who is malicious enough to steal a dog.