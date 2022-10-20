The previous shortest record was set 195 years ago, when the prime minister died of tuberculosis.

Liz Truss had time to be prime minister only 45 days before his resignation. The term of office became Britain’s shortest ever, by a clear margin.

It was the shortest season so far By George Canningwho, like Truss, represented the Tory party, or conservatives.

Canning’s 119-day tenure ended with his death on August 8, 1827. Canning died of tuberculosis.

Truss also lost to the salad ball. Evening newspaper Daily Star set on Friday Kwasi Kwartengin after the separation, to measure the lettuce ball, which lasts longer, the wilting of the lettuce or Truss’s political career.

The salad won.