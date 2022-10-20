Friday, October 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Prime Minister | Trussi’s season was the shortest in the country – the previous record holder died of tuberculosis

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in World Europe
0

The previous shortest record was set 195 years ago, when the prime minister died of tuberculosis.

Liz Truss had time to be prime minister only 45 days before his resignation. The term of office became Britain’s shortest ever, by a clear margin.

It was the shortest season so far By George Canningwho, like Truss, represented the Tory party, or conservatives.

Canning’s 119-day tenure ended with his death on August 8, 1827. Canning died of tuberculosis.

Truss also lost to the salad ball. Evening newspaper Daily Star set on Friday Kwasi Kwartengin after the separation, to measure the lettuce ball, which lasts longer, the wilting of the lettuce or Truss’s political career.

The salad won.

#Prime #Minister #Trussis #season #shortest #country #previous #record #holder #died #tuberculosis

See also  Abuse in the Church: How open are the bishops to a state investigation?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US Embassy Advances Visa Application Appointments: What Should You Do?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.