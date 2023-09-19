High tension day between Canada and India. The prime minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of killing the leader of a Sikh community, Hardeep Singh Nijjarin British Columbia last June.

“Agents of the Indian government” are involved in the murder, said the Canadian prime minister, who raised the issue “in no uncertain terms” directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi. The accusation, according to Trudeau, is based on information gathered by his own executive. “Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” the prime minister said in Parliament, adding that the government would pressure India to cooperate in the investigation. As if that wasn’t enough, Melanie Joly, the Foreign Minister, announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat defined as “the head” of Indian intelligence in Canada.

The murder of the Sikh leader

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey on June 18. The two masked killers waited for the religious leader for an hour before the deadly attack. Already at the time the main American newspapers underlined that not only the police forces but also the Canadian spy agency were participating in the murder investigation. Furthermore, Tejinder Singh Sidhu, president of the World Sikh Organization of Canada, said at the time that Mr. Nijjar had “openly and repeatedly stated that he would be targeted by Indian intelligence.”

New Delhi’s reply

The Modi government’s response was not long in coming. Foreign Ministry Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today expelled a representative of the Canadian government, also in response to a similar decision taken by Canada regarding one of its diplomats.

«The Canadian High Commissioner to India has been summoned and informed of the Government of India’s decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat posted in India. The diplomat in question has been asked to leave India within the next five days” reported a spokesperson for the ministry, who defined the accusations of the Indian government’s involvement in any act of violence in British Columbia as “absurd and motivated”. And finally comes the final note: “We urge the Government of Canada to take swift and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their territory,” the statement concludes.

The clashes between the Government and Nijjar

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Minister, recalled at the beginning of September, after some videos on social media showed a parade float in Ontario depicting Gandhi’s assassination, that the former prime minister’s wife was killed by two Sikh bodyguards following violence in the Indian state of Punjab in 1984. “I think it’s not good for relations and I think it’s not good for Canada,” Jaishankar said during a news conference.

But the previous conflicts are numbers. In 2020, the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi had reported how Nijjar was accused of having carried out terrorist attacks in India and that he had “attempted to radicalize the Sikh community around the world in favor of the creation of Khalistan” by trying “to incite the faithful to vote for secession, agitate against the Government of India and carry out violent activities, through various posts, audio and video messages published on social media,” the agency wrote. Nijjar had denied those allegations in Canadian media.

«Racism rooted in the country»

In India there is a real problem of discrimination against the religious minority, as Surinder Singh Jodhka, professor of sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, explains to the New York Times: «Even if the separatist movement in Punjab had not almost no sympathy among the average Sikh, whether in 1984 or today, the community has not forgotten the price it pays for violence. There is a clear and growing prejudice against Sikhs.”

Nijjar’s murder came nearly a year after another high-profile assassination in Surrey: that of a Sikh Canadian, Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 2005 Air India bombings, which killed 329 people en route to New Delhi from Toronto in 1985. Mr. Malik, 75, was killed in a residential neighborhood and two men in their 20s were later arrested.