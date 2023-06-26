Prime Minister | Today, Orpo continues his first visit abroad as prime minister, the discussions include the situation in Russia

According to Orpo, Europe and Western countries have prepared for everything regarding Russia.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will continue his first foreign visit as prime minister today, Monday, when talks continue with the prime ministers of the Nordic countries and the prime minister of Canada in Iceland.

The summer meeting of prime ministers will be held on the Vestmanna Islands. Today’s meeting is intended to discuss, among other things, the situation in Russia, NATO, climate issues and the Arctic region.

On Sunday, Orpo commented on the situation in Russia at a press conference organized by the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir with in Reykjavik. The new prime minister said that no one knows for sure what has happened in Russia and what will happen. However, he emphasized that everything has been prepared in Europe and Western countries regarding Russia.

Orpo said he was really happy that Finland is now a NATO member.

“We are well prepared. I am less worried than if we were not a NATO member country.”