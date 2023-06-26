Monday, June 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Prime Minister | Today, Orpo continues his first visit abroad as prime minister, the discussions include the situation in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Prime Minister | Today, Orpo continues his first visit abroad as prime minister, the discussions include the situation in Russia

Policy|Prime minister

According to Orpo, Europe and Western countries have prepared for everything regarding Russia.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will continue his first foreign visit as prime minister today, Monday, when talks continue with the prime ministers of the Nordic countries and the prime minister of Canada in Iceland.

The summer meeting of prime ministers will be held on the Vestmanna Islands. Today’s meeting is intended to discuss, among other things, the situation in Russia, NATO, climate issues and the Arctic region.

On Sunday, Orpo commented on the situation in Russia at a press conference organized by the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir with in Reykjavik. The new prime minister said that no one knows for sure what has happened in Russia and what will happen. However, he emphasized that everything has been prepared in Europe and Western countries regarding Russia.

Orpo said he was really happy that Finland is now a NATO member.

See also  Football | RMC channel: PSG shelved Lionel Messi - few cared about the instructions

“We are well prepared. I am less worried than if we were not a NATO member country.”

#Prime #Minister #Today #Orpo #continues #visit #prime #minister #discussions #include #situation #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“La morra de Sentidos Opuestos”: Alessandra Rosaldo ends up humiliated because nobody knew her at the Machaca Fest

"La morra de Sentidos Opuestos": Alessandra Rosaldo ends up humiliated because nobody knew her at the Machaca Fest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result