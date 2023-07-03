Prime Minister | “This is worrying” – Orpo comments on the journalist’s strong criticism

“We have to remember that 620,000 Finns voted for basic Finns, that group cannot be labeled as something by some wrongdoers,” says Prime Minister Orpo.

3.7. 21:23

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) says he is worried about the “confrontation and discussion atmosphere”.

In an interview with HS, Orpo commented on the events of the past few days in connection with the discussion on social media, where politicians have strongly criticized the editor of Iltalehti, who has written critically about basic Finns.

“I am worried about the confrontation and the discussion atmosphere. That’s Trumpism. I wouldn’t point to any one group. Society is divided into those who are right and those who are wrong, and us and others, and the wrong is misunderstood on purpose. This is worrying.”

“The government’s duty is to bring together different groups in society. We have to remember that 620,000 Finns voted for basic Finns, you can’t label that group as something on the basis of some wrongdoers,” says Orpo.

Iltalehten supplier Eastern Wilderness wrote a column over the weekend in which he criticized basic Finns for trying to prevent the media from bringing up basic Finns’ “extreme right-wing connections”.

“It is alarming that Perusfinomais want to limit the freedom of the press when the media brings these connections to the fore,” Erämaa wrote.

After this, among others, the MPs of the basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen mixed Will Rydman have tweeted about the articles written for Erämaan Iltalehte.

For example, in his tweets, Rydman highlighted the passage from Erämaa’s column, which criticizes basic Finns and the government’s program.

“The competition for the position of the fiercest green-left agenda journalist is really tough in Finland, but already the first month as editor of Iltalehti has put this Ida Erämaa definitely among the top contenders,” writes Rydman in a tweet published on Sunday.

Tynkkynen, on the other hand, calls Erämaa in one of his tweets “a worst-class intersectional greengrocer who also makes a lifestyle as a make-up influencer”.