He added, “I am pleased,” noting that the three of them are in good health and do not need urgent medical care.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that 17 Thai hostages, who were among those kidnapped by Hamas during its attack on southern Israel on October 7, have so far been released, adding that they will be returned to Thailand as soon as possible.

The statement said: “For the remaining fifteen hostages, the Royal Thai government continues to make every effort to release them safely as soon as possible.”

It is noteworthy that these Thais were detained along with more than 200 Israelis following the attack launched by Hamas on the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip on the seventh of last October.