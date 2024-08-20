Prime Minister | The orphan put the family first – Experts comment

Prime minister|Tomi Voutilainen, a professor of public law, thinks it would be good if there were clear practices for Finland’s representation at international meetings and more open discussion of decisions.

Is it Absence from the meeting of the European political community due to family reasons acceptable to the prime minister?

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) admitted on Tuesday that he had placed his family and spouse Niina Kanniainen-Orpon The 50th anniversary celebration before the meeting of the European Political Community in July.

The question of the prime minister’s activities arouses different views among experts.

Professor of Public Law at the University of Eastern Finland Tomi Voutilainen states that he disagrees with the professor of political science Tapio Raunio with who commented on Monday for HSthat the meeting of the European political community would have been part of the prime minister’s duties.

Voutilainen does not see a problem in this. According to him, it is more about political responsibility, because it was not a task stipulated for the prime minister in the constitution.

“In my opinion, this is not even a gray area, because the meeting was not organized by the EU and was also related to foreign policy.”

According to Voutilainen, it is significant that the meeting of the European political community was not a meeting organized by the European Union, where the Prime Minister’s participation is stipulated in the constitution. It is also possible for the president to represent Finland in tasks outside of the EU’s activities, when it comes to tasks that are part of the joint activities of the president and the government.

Tomi Voutilainen, professor of public law at the University of Eastern Finland, thinks it would be good if there were clear rules for representing Finland at international meetings.

Voutilainen reminds that Finland’s foreign policy is led by the President of the Republic in cooperation with the Government. The first three meetings of the European political community were attended by the prime minister from Finland, this time the president Alexander Stubb. In addition to Orpo, he was the Prime Minister of Sweden at the meeting organized in Oxfordshire, Britain Ulf Kristersson.

Voutilainen does not consider the change of representative to be special or problematic, considering the regulation of the constitution.

“A person can prioritize what they do, but you always have to think about what the weight is in terms of the person’s core tasks.”

Foreign policy newly elected head of the institute Hiski Haukkala is on Voutilainen’s line. He also sees no problem with Stubb’s participation in the meeting of the European political community instead of Orpo.

“Especially when these state bodies have agreed and decided on this matter in good cooperation, I would not like to see and would not make this a constitutional dispute or problem,” Haukkala said on Tuesday at a press conference about her appointment.

“I think it’s easy to read a little more into these things than is necessarily true. That’s exactly how things are handled,” he also said.

Haukkala currently works as a professor of international politics at the University of Tampere. He has previously served as president, among other things Sauli Niinistön as head of the office.

Hiski Haukkala comments on Orpo and Stubb’s division of labor as UPI’s new director.

Provided the situation would have been different, says Voutilainen, if it had been about the prime minister’s constitutionally mandated representation duty, in which the president could not have participated in his stead. Then, according to him, it should have been assessed more closely whether family reasons are an acceptable reason to skip the meeting. Such would have been the case, for example, of a meeting between the EU and the United States.

Now the issue, according to Voutilainen’s view, is political responsibility, which is ultimately assessed by the parliament, to which Prime Minister Orpo is responsible for his actions. The opposition party Sdp is criticized already Orpo’s activities.

However, in Voutilainen’s opinion, it would be good if there were clear practices in case of such situations.

“It would be good if the chips and procedures were in place, and not just so that the prime minister and the president had a discussion on the matter.”

Tuesday Orphan commentthat President Stubb’s participation in the meeting of the European Political Community allowed him to continue his vacation without interruption. He said he wanted to put his family first. At the time of the meeting, the family was celebrating Orpo’s wife’s birthday.

Should the reason for Orpo’s absence have been made public in advance?

Voutilainen reminds that the prime minister has the right to the protection of his private life. On the other hand, in this case there was no reason why the information should have been withheld.

STT said on Saturdaythat the Government Chancellery has not given it an exchange of messages regarding Orpo’s holiday. In the office’s opinion, these are not public documents referred to in the Publicity Act. Emeritus Professor Olli Mäenpään according to which the information would be public.

Voutilainen believes that what was initially a small matter became bigger because the matter was not immediately communicated openly.

“It’s better to be as open as possible than to try to hide backgrounds. Democracy includes discussion. It’s good that a discussion is held and lessons are learned.”