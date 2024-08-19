Prime Minister | The Chancellery of the Government did not give the media any messages about Orpo’s vacation – According to the expert, it should

Prime minister|The Cabinet Office has previously been found to have broken the law when it did not provide public documents to the media.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the exchange of messages regarding vacation should be public, says the professor emeritus of administrative law at the University of Helsinki Olli Mäenpää.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Government Chancellery has refused to deliver the message regarding Orpo’s leave to STT. It would have been about the message with which it was agreed that Orpo would be on vacation on July 18, when the president Alexander Stubb attended the meeting of the European Political Community in his stead.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ office, the e-mail messages on the matter are not official documents within the meaning of the Publicity Act.

Professor Mäenpää disagrees. He says that all messages and documents coming to the Prime Minister’s Office are, in principle, public.

“Yes, the prime minister’s vacation is something that has an impact on the implementation of the constitution, that is, on which person will perform the office of prime minister at any given time. Which is, it must be said, quite a central user of public authority,” says Mäenpää.

“It cannot be left out of the public eye that such an agreement is made that announces that the prime minister will not come to work.”

Mäenpää estimates that even “almost regardless of the reason for the leave” the message should be public.

For example, the private life information about him in the message should be very important so that it could not be shared.

Iltalehten according to Orpo’s vacation was agreed with a one-sentence message, according to which the prime minister will be on vacation on July 18. No reason was given.

Orpo previously told HS that he could not make it to the meeting in question due to family reasons. He did not elaborate on these family reasons.

Stubb’s participation in the meeting organized in Britain has been criticized especially by Sdp MPs. In their opinion, for example, the parliament’s right to access information has been at risk when Finland was not represented by a prime minister.

The State Council the office has previously been found to have broken the law when it did not provide public documents to the media. The Administrative Court has stated this, for example, after Yle’s complaint in 2019 and STT’s complaint in 2020.

Yle complained about the chancellery’s decision to conceal Antti Rinne (sd) background documents of the government program during the government negotiations. STT, on the other hand, appealed the decision to conceal the documents of the corona coordination group in spring 2020.