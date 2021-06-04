Prime Minister Tax Administration: Prime Minister’s meal benefit is taxable – Marin corrects his tax return, Under-Secretary of State thinks law needs to be changed

Undersecretary of State Timo Lankinen says that in his opinion, the Ministerial Remuneration Act must be amended so that the Prime Minister can be offered a food benefit as part of Kesäranta. The news is updated.

Tax administration has submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office its opinion on the taxation of the services of the Prime Minister’s official residence. According to the tax administration, the prime minister’s meal benefit is taxable.

In the press release, the Prime Minister’s Office states that he is preparing new guidelines on catering services for the Prime Minister’s official residence and that he will change the previous practice.

According to the press release, the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) corrects its pre-filled tax return for 2020 in accordance with the opinion of the Tax Administration.

The Prime Minister’s Office asked the Tax Administration for an opinion after a public debate.

Income Tax Act According to the Prime Minister, the housing benefit associated with the post of Prime Minister and the related services are not taxable income. However, there has been uncertainty as to whether the meal benefit that has come to light has also been such a tax-free benefit.

The Prime Minister’s Office last updated its instructions on the Prime Minister’s official housing services in 2019. This was done after the then Prime Minister Antti Rinne (sd) inquired about the matter.

The instruction was issued by the Undersecretary of State Timo Lankinen. Lankinen has said in public that at the time he did not understand how to consult the taxpayer in the matter, because it is an old practice.

The previous instruction is from 2010.

The services belonging to the members of the Government were regulated by the Ministerial Remuneration Act, which entered into force in 2007. The instructions issued in 2010 and 2019 specify which services belong to the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta.

In its statement, the tax administration states: is not tax-exempt income under section 70 (3) of the Income Tax Act. ”

Undersecretary Lankinen states that he has not yet had time to get acquainted with the content of the statement, but the Office will change its practice as a result of the statement.

Lankinen says that in 2019 it did not occur to him to consult the Tax Administration.

“It didn’t come up when it was really about continuing this previous practice, and it told the new government what Kesäranta’s services include. Whenever a new government takes office, the Prime Minister is told this. ”

According to Lankinen, she drafted more precise instructions in 2019, because Kesäranta’s “hostess”, ie the service coordinator, had hoped that the services would be written down on paper. According to Lankinen, the previous 2010 instruction was more simplified.

Lankinen justifies the interpretation now presented by the Chancellery on the grounds that the law is a bit unclear.

“It doesn’t precisely define these. As I now quickly looked at the position of the Tax Administration, it also states that there is ambiguity. But when the law does not explicitly mention this nutritional benefit, then it cannot be considered tax-free. ”

Lankinen says that one can learn from the situation that the benefits must be precisely defined.

“And certainly the Ministerial Fees Act itself should be amended to include catering services as services related to Kesäranta housing. In my opinion, the Ministerial Remuneration Act should be amended so that these can continue to be provided to the Prime Ministers as services. ”

Lankinen says that he is annoyed that such a great uproar has arisen in front of him.

“Of course this annoys me quite wickedly. But I don’t know if, then, in 2019, I would have been able to put an end to the kind of practice we have chosen. It never occurred to me that there were any problems with that. ”

Tax Administration leading tax expert Sami Varonen notes that there is a certain margin of interpretation in the Income Tax Act.

“Yes, I understand that if you just look at the wording of a provision, you can be wrong about its content. That is, if one does not, in a way, go deeper into tax law. This opinion now sets out the tax assessment of the interpretation of the law. “

Varonen emphasizes that the Tax Administration only assesses whether the benefit is taxable income and does not take a position on whether the granting of such a food benefit was lawful at all.

The question therefore remains whether the grant of a food advantage was lawful at all.

The police are conducting a preliminary investigation into the actions of the officials in the matter. The preliminary study does not concern Prime Minister Marin.

Lankinen says he has not been contacted by the police.

In public there has been a discussion about what has been Prime Minister Marini’s own responsibility in considering the taxability of the interest.

Varonen, the leading expert of the tax administration, does not want to take a position on an individual case, but states in general that the employer or a similar party is better placed to assess the taxability of the benefits granted by it.

“The ability of a recipient or employee to independently make some realistic assessment of whether the employer or payer has made a correct assessment is usually quite shaky. In principle, it cannot be assumed that the recipient of the performance would be able to do so. ‘

Food benefit has been in use since at least 2010.

How far back do prime ministers who have enjoyed a meal benefit have to pay for stakes if they have not declared it as taxable income?

Not very far. As a general rule, taxation may be adjusted to the detriment of the taxable person within three years from the beginning of the year following the end of the tax year.

In public some have wondered that Prime Minister Marin has “asked the Tax Administration to keep its taxation open”.

Varonen states in general that the end date of anyone’s taxation can be postponed until the end of October if he informs the Tax Administration of additional information. In addition, the Tax Administration itself may continue to provide taxation if it considers that there are still issues to be clarified.