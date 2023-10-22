In a speech on Saturday evening, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria Jacobs, called on all residents of the island not to go out on the streets during the night from Saturday to Sunday due to the approaching Hurricane Tammy. The Ministry of Defense has been asked to have soldiers ready to help monitor safety during the passage of the hurricane and in the period afterwards.

